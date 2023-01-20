How women can defend themselves in dire situations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman’s story has been circulating on social media after she was sexually assaulted and robbed outside of University Park Mall last Sunday.

While the incident happened in Mishawaka, the South Bend Police Department agreed to talk with 16 News Now about ways you can defend yourself in situations like this.

Officer Anthony Pearson said women are often the targets.

“That the majority of those cases would probably be with women and some would be with a person that they know,” said Pearson.

Pearson teaches self-defense classes and says to always trust your instincts.

If you find yourself in this situation, focus on escaping.

“So, if you don’t have to get into an altercation, you want to escape it. So, if you are focused, looking at different angles, how to get out of the situation, it may just be a simple conversation,” said Pearson.

Maintain a non-confrontational stance, and don’t clench your fist.

You can do more with an open hand.

“That open hand provides everything you need, all types of things, like grabbing. That’s why we prefer an open hand,” said Pearson.

Aim for your attacker’s eyes.

If they try choking you, put your arms in front of your face.

Pearson said to always remain confident, keep a safe distance, and don’t panic.

