Hoosier students invited to particpate in Statehouse page program

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County lawmakers are inviting students to spend a day serving as a page at the Indiana Statehouse.

Hoosier students ages 13 to 18 can sign up!

They will be assisting lawmakers and staff with daily duties while touring the governor’s office, the Indiana Supreme Court, and House and Senate chambers.

Opportunities are available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays throughout sessions. Students are responsible for their lunch and transportation to and from the Statehouse. Students also receive an excused absence from school, and groups can participate together.

Parents can visit the website here or call 1-800-382-9841 to sign up their student to participate.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Megabus will have buses from South Bend to 24 Midwestern cities, including these major...
Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend
Lontre Smith and Sian Gledhill
2 arrested after multi-county chase begins in LaPorte County
Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey to leave program at end of season

Latest News

Henry Davis Jr. announces candidacy for South Bend mayor
The march will happen on Friday.
Republicans push abortion restrictions as March for Life rally comes to Washington D.C.
The march will happen on Friday.
Republicans push abortion restrictions as March for Life rally comes to Washington D.C.
16 News Now sits down with Desmont Upchurch in an exclusive interview about his bid for South...
Desmont Upchurch announces candidacy for South Bend mayor