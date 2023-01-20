Hoosier students invited to particpate in Statehouse page program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County lawmakers are inviting students to spend a day serving as a page at the Indiana Statehouse.

Hoosier students ages 13 to 18 can sign up!

They will be assisting lawmakers and staff with daily duties while touring the governor’s office, the Indiana Supreme Court, and House and Senate chambers.

Opportunities are available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays throughout sessions. Students are responsible for their lunch and transportation to and from the Statehouse. Students also receive an excused absence from school, and groups can participate together.

Parents can visit the website here or call 1-800-382-9841 to sign up their student to participate.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.