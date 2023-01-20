Henry Davis Jr. announces candidacy for South Bend mayor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend 2nd District Councilmember Henry Davis Jr. announced that he is running for mayor.

Davis confirmed the announcement on Twitter on Friday afternoon. He has also launched a campaign website.

Henry Davis Jr. is excited to share his candidacy as the next Mayor of South Bend, IN. He has actively served on South Bend Common Council since 2007. — Henry Davis, Jr. (@iamhenrydavisjr) January 20, 2023

The 43-year-old Democrat has actively served on the South Bend Common Council since 2007. He served two terms before running for mayor in 2015, when he lost the primary to Pete Buttigieg.

Davis joins a race that includes incumbent Democrat James Mueller and Republican Desmont Upchurch, who announced his candidacy earlier this week.

The primary election is on May 2.

