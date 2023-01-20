Former St. Joseph County officer expected in court

Former SJC officer is expected in court.
Former SJC officer is expected in court.(16 news now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former St. Joseph County police officer who was arrested after being suspected of drunk driving is expected to appear in court Friday, January 20, 2023.

Coty Hoffman was arrested in November of 2022 after police say he crashed his patrol car into a mailbox on Hickory Rd. in Granger.

Hoffman faces two misdemeanor charges.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Lontre Smith and Sian Gledhill
2 arrested after multi-county chase begins in LaPorte County
Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey to leave program at end of season
Megabus will have buses from South Bend to 24 Midwestern cities, including these major...
Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend
A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Light snow to kick off the weekend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Katherine Rivera
South Bend Police searching for missing woman
A look at Mike Brey's legacy with Notre Dame men's basketball