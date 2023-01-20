Former St. Joseph County officer expected in court

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former St. Joseph County police officer who was arrested after being suspected of drunk driving is expected to appear in court Friday, January 20, 2023.

Coty Hoffman was arrested in November of 2022 after police say he crashed his patrol car into a mailbox on Hickory Rd. in Granger.

Hoffman faces two misdemeanor charges.

