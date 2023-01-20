First Alert Forecast: Light snow to kick off the weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: Off and on snow showers across Michiana. Light accumulation of a trace to one inch possible in spots north of U.S. 6. Temperatures nearly steady in the low 30s with wind chills in the low 20s all day. Wind NW at 10 to 25 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with flurries ending. Low 26F. Wind W at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High around 35F. Low 28F. Wind SW at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Off and on light snow. Light accumulation of a trace to one inch. High around 35F. Low 28F. Wind SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We are keeping our eyes on a system towards the middle of next week for a swath of shovable snow and First Alert Weather Day potential. Model guidance is constant with a system moving through the Midwest and Great Lakes region, but the exact track is still uncertain with regard to heavy snow placement. Once this system moves out temperatures will fall to just below average to close out next week with more light snow chances.

