Buchanan police issue warning amid increasing car break-ins

Buchanan police issue warning amid increasing car break-ins.
Buchanan police issue warning amid increasing car break-ins.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan police are warning of a rise in car break-ins!

According to the Buchanan City Police Department, authorities are handling several break-in investigations. Police say an easy way to avoid being a victim is to lock your car at night and bring any valuables inside your home.

If you have any information on potential suspects, you are urged to call 269-695-5120.

Read the full statement below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Megabus will have buses from South Bend to 24 Midwestern cities, including these major...
Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend
Lontre Smith and Sian Gledhill
2 arrested after multi-county chase begins in LaPorte County
Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey to leave program at end of season

Latest News

Humane Society of Elkhart County needs food donations.
Humane Society of Elkhart County needs food donations
Medical Moment: A new flu shot in the works
Medical Moment: A new flu shot in the works
General Motors (GM) and LG Energy Solution are ending plans for a fourth U.S. battery cell...
Planned electric vehicle battery plant in St. Joe Co. in jeopardy after GM, LG end deal
Lily the sloth and her baby joined Lauren Moss and Matt Englebrecht on 16 News Now at 4!
Potawatomi Zoo sloths visit The WNDU Studios!