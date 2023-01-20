Buchanan police issue warning amid increasing car break-ins.

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan police are warning of a rise in car break-ins!

According to the Buchanan City Police Department, authorities are handling several break-in investigations. Police say an easy way to avoid being a victim is to lock your car at night and bring any valuables inside your home.

If you have any information on potential suspects, you are urged to call 269-695-5120.

Read the full statement below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.