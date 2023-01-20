Biden welcomes mayors to White House

FILE - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White...
FILE - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White House on Friday as part of the nonpartisan organization’s 91st Winter Meeting.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White House on Friday as part of the nonpartisan organization’s 91st Winter Meeting.

He is expected to deliver remarks to the group in the East Room of the White House.

The United States Conference of Mayors is a official group whose membership is made up of mayors representing cities with a population of 30,000 or larger.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’
Lontre Smith and Sian Gledhill
2 arrested after multi-county chase begins in LaPorte County
Megabus will have buses from South Bend to 24 Midwestern cities, including these major...
Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend
Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey to leave program at end of season

Latest News

Mountain Dew teamed up with Houston-based sauce shop iBurn to create Baja Blast hot sauce.
Mountain Dew releases limited-edition Baja Blast hot sauce
Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits
Have you seen Katherine Rivera?
South Bend Police searching for missing woman
Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey met with the media after it was announced that...
ND men's basketball coach Mike Brey addresses media on departure