23-year-old chihuahua named Spike is world’s oldest living dog: Guinness World Records

Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix from Ohio, has been named the world's oldest living dog.
Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix from Ohio, has been named the world's oldest living dog.(Guinness World Records)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dog in Ohio is setting records at 23 years old.

According to Guinness World Records, Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix, has recently been given the title of the world’s oldest living dog.

A spokesperson for Guinness said Spike was certified in December 2022 to have been born at least 23 years ago and weighs about 13 pounds.

Spike’s owner said she found him roughly 14 years ago in a parking lot and named him after a dog that was a character in “Tom & Jerry” cartoons.

Spike is nearly blind and hard of hearing but according to his owner, he still enjoys spending time with other animals on their farm and with people he knows.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Megabus will have buses from South Bend to 24 Midwestern cities, including these major...
Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend
Lontre Smith and Sian Gledhill
2 arrested after multi-county chase begins in LaPorte County
Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey to leave program at end of season

Latest News

The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Justices interviewed as part of leak probe, Supreme Court marshal says
Mike Brey spoke with the media on Friday about his decision to step away from the Notre Dame...
Brey addresses media on decision to leave ND basketball program
President Joe Biden meets with 250 mayors at White House
President Joe Biden meets with 250 mayors at White House
President Joe Biden meets with 250 mayors at White House
There was hope that it would bring as many as 1,600 manufacturing jobs to Michiana.
Electric vehicle battery plant planned for New Carlisle in jeopardy