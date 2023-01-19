St. Joseph Health Systems awards scholarships to IUSB nursing students

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joe Health Systems unveiled a new scholarship program!

St. Joe awarded six students studying nursing at IUSB on Thursday. Following graduation, the scholarship winners will commit to working for St. Joseph Health System for a year.

“This is really supporting the students, in their love and in their profession and as they enter into and transition into the practice of nursing to be able to walk alongside them and support them - it’s just exhilarating,” said Loretta Schmidt, the chief nursing officer.

Officials say they are excited for the students to start and are hopeful this will help with the nursing shortage impacting not only Michiana but the entire U.S.

