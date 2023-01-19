St. Joseph Health Systems awards scholarships to IUSB nursing students

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joe Health Systems unveiled a new scholarship program!

St. Joe awarded six students studying nursing at IUSB on Thursday. Following graduation, the scholarship winners will commit to working for St. Joseph Health System for a year.

“This is really supporting the students, in their love and in their profession and as they enter into and transition into the practice of nursing to be able to walk alongside them and support them - it’s just exhilarating,” said Loretta Schmidt, the chief nursing officer.

Officials say they are excited for the students to start and are hopeful this will help with the nursing shortage impacting not only Michiana but the entire U.S.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McClaude Bridges Jr.
Formal charges filed in attack, robbery outside University Park Mall
Notre Dame announces 2023 football schedule
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on one of its private jets.
Netflix hiring private jet flight attendant with salary of up to $385,000
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle

Latest News

Ask the Doctor: Drinking enough water, getting better sleep, memory problems
Ask the Doctor: Quitting smoking, alternatives to running, important screenings
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb
Holcomb wants to rebuild Indiana’s public health system ‘from the ground up’
Ask the Doctor: New Year’s checklist for health