Sacred Places Indiana receives $10 million grant from Lilly Endowment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sacred Places Indiana has received a grant from Lilly Endowment.

The $10 million in grant money will help expand the Indiana landmarks program, which helps congregations across the state maintain their historic architectural standings.

“After seven years of operating Sacred Places Indiana, Indiana Landmarks is ready to accept the challenge of expanding the program to offer meaningful assistance to even more congregations,” said Marsh Davis, president of Indiana Landmarks. “We are grateful to Lilly Endowment for the opportunity to sustain and grow this valuable initiative.”

Since its founding, the program has served 43 congregations from 14 denominations, providing technical expertise, rehabilitation grants, and training in community engagement, strategic partnerships, and fundraising.

The recent grant will help Sacred Places Indiana expand these training opportunities, build congregational capacities, and assist with stewardship of their historic churches.

Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church is on the list of places to receive help!

