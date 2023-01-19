Sacred Places Indiana receives $10 million grant from Lilly Endowment

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sacred Places Indiana has received a grant from Lilly Endowment.

The $10 million in grant money will help expand the Indiana landmarks program, which helps congregations across the state maintain their historic architectural standings.

“After seven years of operating Sacred Places Indiana, Indiana Landmarks is ready to accept the challenge of expanding the program to offer meaningful assistance to even more congregations,” said Marsh Davis, president of Indiana Landmarks. “We are grateful to Lilly Endowment for the opportunity to sustain and grow this valuable initiative.”

Since its founding, the program has served 43 congregations from 14 denominations, providing technical expertise, rehabilitation grants, and training in community engagement, strategic partnerships, and fundraising.

The recent grant will help Sacred Places Indiana expand these training opportunities, build congregational capacities, and assist with stewardship of their historic churches.

Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church is on the list of places to receive help!

To learn more about Sacred Places Indiana, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McClaude Bridges Jr.
Formal charges filed in attack, robbery outside University Park Mall
Notre Dame announces 2023 football schedule
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on one of its private jets.
Netflix hiring private jet flight attendant with salary of up to $385,000
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle

Latest News

Unity Gardens in South Bend, Ind. is offering resources for beginning chicken farmers looking...
Unity Gardens offering resources for beginning chicken farmers
Unity Gardens offers resources for urban chicken farmers
Mike Brey is stepping away as head coach of the Notre Dame men’s basketball team at the end of...
Mike Brey stepping away from ND men's basketball program at end of season
St. Joseph Health Systems awards scholarships to IUSB nursing students
Medical Moment: A new treatment for VHL tumors