Rochester company brings fiber broadband network to Kewanna

KEWANNA, Ind. (WNDU) - RTC Fiber Communications, based in Rochester, has completed its fiber construction project in the Town of Kewanna.

About 360 residents and businesses in Fulton County now have access to fast, and reliable, internet service! It also provides local businesses and healthcare facilities access to the cutting-edge technology needed to be more competitive and serve the community more effectively.

The company serves residents in Rochester, Akron, Argos, Mentone, Macy, Silver Lake, Kewanna, Leiters Ford, and Burket.

Rural areas surrounding Leiters Ford, Kewanna, Akron, and Fulton are scheduled for completion by the end of 2024.

To order or learn more about RTC Fiber Communications’ fiber-based internet, including prices and availability, visit the company’s website here, or call 574-223-2191.

