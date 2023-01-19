Plymouth Public Library demolition bulldozes way for renovations

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - A demolition ceremony was held on Wednesday as part of the first step in renovating the Plymouth library.

This includes the replacement of windows, doors, bathrooms, storefront systems, ceilings, flooring, and cabinetry throughout the building.

In addition to new restrooms, there will also be an expansion of the fire suppression system and upgrades to mechanical, electrical, plumbing, technology, and audiovisuals systems.

Steven Buras, the Library Director of Plymouth Public Library, stated, “We are very excited to host a demolition ceremony at the Plymouth Public Library in celebration of the upcoming renovations. We are looking forward to being able to offer additional resources and modernize our building to better serve our community.”

The library is located at 201 N. Center St.

