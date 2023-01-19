Older residents invited to hear South Bend’s transit plan as part of AARP session
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend, along with St. Joe County, invites older residents of the community to a listening session for the AARP Age-Friendly Initiative.
It’s happening this Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Charles Martin Youth Center from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Mayor James Mueller, alongside County Commissioner Deborah Fleming and local transportation officials, will discuss the experiences and needs of older adult residents in the city and county.
A 10-year transit plan in the South Bend-Elkhart region, called the “Connect Transit Plan,” will be presented as well.
The Charles Martin Youth Center is located at 305 S. Main St.
