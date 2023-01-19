Michiana Right to Life to host annual march in South Bend on Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Right to Life Michiana is hosting its annual march!

“March for Life” will take place on Friday starting at 11:30 a.m. at “The Hall” on Washington Street.

The rally will feature local pastors and faith leaders. The march will go through downtown South Bend and end at the federal courthouse.

Right to Life Michiana and Knights of Columbus are also still hosting their “stuff-the-semi initiative” through Jan. 31.

Anyone with baby care items can drop them off during March at any St. Joseph County Knights of Columbus chapters or Right to Life Michiana offices.

