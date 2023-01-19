Last Republican to win South Bend Mayor’s election was 1967

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 1967 was the last time the City of South Bend elected a Republican mayor.

“There hasn’t been a Republican mayor elected in South Bend since 1967. That was Lloyd Allen. He also won in 63′ and served two terms. He was the last Republican to be elected. Most times it has not even been a race; it’s been pathetic, although Carl Baxmeyer, now the county commissioner, ran for mayor in 1987. Came very close. Almost beat Joe Kernan, but other than that there just normally hasn’t been much of a Republican effort at all,” said Political Columnist Jack Colwell.

Colwell said Republican challengers are “forgotten quickly.”

“They’re forgotten quickly because they don’t run memorable campaigns. Sean Hass was the Republican nominee the last time and he actually ran...made a serious effort and ran a reasonable campaign,” he said.

Colwell also said that there is usually heavily Democratic precincts in South Bend, but this past election, voters did not turn out.

“If that happens again, yes, a Republican could have a chance. I don’t think it’s a very good chance...I think the days of the county and the city too being a bastion of Democratic strength as it was once was, I think those are over,” said Colwell.

