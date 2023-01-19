Indiana Supreme Court to hear arguments surrounding near-total abortion ban

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding the constitutionality of the state’s near-total abortion ban.

SB-1 only allows abortions if a mother’s life is at risk, with exceptions in some cases of rape, incest, and lethal fetal anomalies.

The near-total abortion ban has been blocked since September 2022.

It’s unclear how long it may take for Indiana Supreme Court justices to make a ruling.

