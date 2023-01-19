Humane Society of Elkhart County in urgent need of pet food donations

Contestants gear up for the ‘The Jonathan Tuff Best in Show’ on Oct. 14, 2021, inside the...
Contestants gear up for the 'The Jonathan Tuff Best in Show' on Oct. 14, 2021, inside the Lerner Theatre's Crystal Ballroom to benefit the Humane Society of Elkhart County.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County needs your help!

They are currently accepting any-brand bags of dry cat and dog food. HSEC says they are seeing an extreme increase in community assistance with pets. Having a steady supply of pet food is important as it helps reduce the number of animals being surrendered.

Any brands can be ordered through online stores or dropped off at HSEC.

HSEC is located at 54687 County Road 19. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you would like to learn more information or make a monetary donation, click here.

The Humane Society of Elkhart County needs your help!
The Humane Society of Elkhart County needs your help!

