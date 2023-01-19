HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: #1 Washington stays undefeated with big win over #4 FW Northrop

By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Washington Panthers remain undefeated, now a perfect 19-0, after taking down Fort Wayne Northrop on Wednesday by a final score of 70-42.

Panthers’ senior guard Rashunda Jones added 28 points to become the school’s 3rd-leading scorer all-time.

The Northrop Bruins were slated to be one of the toughest tests of the season for Washington -- coming into this week, Fort Wayne Northrop was ranked 4th in the Indiana Basketball Coaches’ Association poll (Washington ranked a unanimous 1st).

