Former Irish forward Sam Brunelle returning to South Bend this weekend for ‘homecoming’ game

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A former Notre Dame women’s basketball player is making her “homecoming” to South Bend this weekend.

Former Irish forward Sam Brunelle, who transferred to Virginia after spending three seasons at Notre Dame, will play at Purcell Pavilion when the Cavaliers visit on Sunday.

Brunelle, a Virginia native, played in 80 games for the Irish from 2019-2022, starting 31 of them. She averaged 10 points and 4 rebounds per game.

Brunelle says she is excited to return to South Bend to face her former team.

“I’m sure I’ll feel it all, honestly,” she says. “I think right now I’m cool with it. I’m excited to go back and see my friends that are going to come to the game and watch. (I’m) excited to see my former teammates. I still keep in touch with some of them, so it’ll be good. I think it’ll be a good trip, and I’m excited to see everybody again.”

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday at Purcell Pavilion. The game will air on the ACC Network.

But before the Irish can look ahead at facing their former teammate, they’ll need to focus their attention on the Clemson Tigers, who they face on the road on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

