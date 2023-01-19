First Alert Forecast: Rain to snow to close out the week

Expect a damp start to Thursday with more rain moving back in towards the second half of the afternoon. Cold air arrives Friday and will usher in light, lake effect snow.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The low pressure system bringing the rain tonight will also bring stronger winds. Sustained winds will be around 15 to 25 mph through the early morning hours on Thursday with possible wind gusts approaching 35 mph. High temperatures will warm into the 40s on Thursday and cool to the 30s on Friday and this weekend. A wind shift to the northwest late Thursday and Friday will also support the chance of lake effect snow on Friday. While impacts will remain low, up to an inch of accumulation will be possible for a few locations. Another round of snow will be possible on Sunday prior to shifting to a much colder pattern late next week.

Thursday: Early rain showers followed by an evening mix of rain and snow: High of 42

Friday: Slight chance of a snowflake or two. High of 35

Saturday: Mostly cloudy in the morning. Snow chances overnight. High of 34

Last Republican to win South Bend Mayor’s election was 1967
Washington Girls Basketball beats Ft. Wayne Northrop 70-42.
Construction underway on new health, wellness center in Benton Harbor.
Thousands of protestors gather outside the Indiana Statehouse in anticipation of the SB1 vote.
Indiana Supreme Court to hear arguments surrounding near-total abortion ban
City of South Bend
Older residents invited to hear South Bend’s transit plan as part of AARP session