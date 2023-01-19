Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) - An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison last weekend, the Indiana Department of Correction said.

The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated at nearby hospitals, the spokesperson said.

Smith was sentenced for voluntary manslaughter in Newton County in 2013, online department records show.

Both of the individuals who were treated have been released, The Times reported. It wasn’t clear from the report whether they were inmates or prison staff.

The fire remains under investigation by the Department of Correction, Indiana State Police, the state fire marshal’s officre and the Michigan City Fire Department.

A previous fire at the prison, in April 2017, killed 30-year-old inmate Joshua Devine.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McClaude Bridges Jr.
Formal charges filed in attack, robbery outside University Park Mall
Notre Dame announces 2023 football schedule
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on one of its private jets.
Netflix hiring private jet flight attendant with salary of up to $385,000
In April 2016, a second-grade teacher at Wilson School took her kids on a bathroom break when...
Former Wilson Elementary teacher receives $600K in civil suit

Latest News

High school basketball scores and highlights from across Michiana on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Indiana high school girls hoops highlights: 1/18/2023
16 Morning News Now stopped by The Savory Kernel to celebrate.
Celebrating National Popcorn Day at the Savory Kernel
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Rain to snow to close out the week