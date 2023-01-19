Experts urge parents to prioritize their financial security over children’s college costs

Study: 20% of parents with kids under 18 have not started a college fund
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Saving money for your child’s college education is a goal for many, but experts caution it should not come at the expense of your personal financial security.

According to a recent NerdWallet study, 20% of parents with children under the age of 18 have not started saving for their children’s college education.

Cecilia Clark from NerdWallet suggested several options for parents who simply cannot afford college costs without going into debt or sacrificing their retirement.

Consider community colleges: Students can take basic courses at a much cheaper rate and then transfer those credits to a four-year college.

Apply for FASA: The Free Application for Student Aid opens each year on October 1 - apply every year to see what aid may be available to your child.

“Your child ultimately has the option for grants, scholarships, if need be, loans,” said Clark. “You don’t have those options to fund your retirement. You don’t have those options to make sure that you stay financially healthy now.”

She advised you prioritize your retirement and then figure out what you can reasonably save for your child’s college.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McClaude Bridges Jr.
Formal charges filed in attack, robbery outside University Park Mall
Notre Dame announces 2023 football schedule
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on one of its private jets.
Netflix hiring private jet flight attendant with salary of up to $385,000
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Light showers through tonight; Lake effect snow early Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
This image provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office shows Hatchet Speed, accused of...
Jan. 6 defendant convicted on separate weapons charges
Experts urge parents to prioritize their financial security over children’s college costs