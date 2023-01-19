Cultivate Food Rescue seeks participants in community survey

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cultivate Food Rescue released a survey to better understand the impact Food Rescue has right here in Michiana.

The survey is open to everyone in St. Joseph, Elkhart, and Marshall counties.

The hope is to gather insight into how well food rescue efforts are understood and how many people in the area know about the life-altering impact it creates. The foundational knowledge provided via survey feedback helps CVR make more informed decisions going forward.

Prizes will be given away to five people who complete the survey. The survey will remain open through March 10.

To learn more about Cultivate Food Rescue, visit their website, or call 877-725-2016 to set up a tour of the facility to see the work in action.

TAKE THE SURVEY

