Construction underway on new health, wellness center in Benton Harbor

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Construction is underway at the future site of the “Center for Better Health and Wellness” in Benton Harbor!

The center is part of Corewell Health South, formally known as Spectrum Health Lakeland, which is moving from its current 1200 sq. ft. building to a 26,000 sq. ft. facility.

Whirlpool donated the building at 145 Main St. for the center’s new location, which received a federal grant of more than $500,000 dollars to expand it’s services.

Construction is expected to be completed by this fall.

