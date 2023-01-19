Construction underway on new health, wellness center in Benton Harbor

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Construction is underway at the future site of the “Center for Better Health and Wellness” in Benton Harbor!

The center is part of Corewell Health South, formally known as Spectrum Health Lakeland, which is moving from its current 1200 sq. ft. building to a 26,000 sq. ft. facility.

Whirlpool donated the building at 145 Main St. for the center’s new location, which received a federal grant of more than $500,000 dollars to expand it’s services.

Construction is expected to be completed by this fall.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In April 2016, a second-grade teacher at Wilson School took her kids on a bathroom break when...
Former Wilson Elementary teacher receives $600K in civil suit
Victim of alleged sexual battery, robbery at UP Mall speaks out
McClaude Bridges Jr.
Formal charges filed in attack, robbery outside University Park Mall
Notre Dame announces 2023 football schedule
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison

Latest News

Last Republican to win South Bend Mayor’s election was 1967
Last Republican to win South Bend Mayor’s election was 1967
Washington Girls Basketball beats Ft. Wayne Northrop 70-42.
Washington Girls Basketball beats Ft. Wayne Northrop 70-42
Thousands of protestors gather outside the Indiana Statehouse in anticipation of the SB1 vote.
Indiana Supreme Court to hear arguments surrounding near-total abortion ban
City of South Bend
Older residents invited to hear South Bend’s transit plan as part of AARP session