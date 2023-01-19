Chili cook-off, craft beer-tasting headed to Tippecanoe Place on Saturday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Downtown Dining Association is hosting a chili cook-off and craft beer-tasting event!

The event is this Saturday at Tippecanoe Place from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Guests get the chance to make their way through the mansion, tasting chili and beer from a bunch of different restaurants and breweries. And it’s all for a good cause, as the proceeds benefit Cultivate Food Rescue.

Tickets are $20 for the chili cook-off and $35 for the chili cook-off and beer-tasting.

Tippecanoe Place is located at 620 W. Washington St.

Click here to purchase tickets.

