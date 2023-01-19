‘Cherry Creek’ development project could bring up to 1400 homes to Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The foundation is being laid for a plan that could bring up to 1400 new homes to Goshen.

The project is being called “truly unique” by developers, and it’s being built right across from Prairie View Elementary!

The development, dubbed “Cherry Creek,” will not only bring houses to an area that desperately needs them, but it will also bring a sense of community. At a Jan. 6th school board meeting, a residential TIF, or tax incremental finance, was approved.

“This will allow then for the Cherry Creek developer to develop homes there on the south side of the Goshen community,” said Dr. Steve Hope, the superintendent of Goshen Community Schools.

Which, if you live in or near Goshen, you know is needed.

“The housing study that the city of Goshen had done said that we needed 4500 homes by 2030 to just meet current demand, and so 1400 puts a nice dent in that need for housing in this community,” explained Tonya Detweiler, a developer for Blue Diamond Communities. “Anybody that lives in Goshen, and anybody who lives in the surrounding area knows that Goshen is in great need of housing. People want to move into Goshen, it’s a great community, but there just aren’t enough homes here. [It will be] condominiums, second, third, and fourth-floor units overlooking park space and trails, and many amenities that will be in the neighborhood. We’ll also have townhouses, duplexes, and single-family homes.”

And the proposal of Cherry Creek isn’t just housing.

It will also create a unique community space where developers say you can live, work, and play.

“Where we will have retail, we’ll have some restaurants, we’ll have walking trails that connect all the way to downtown and to Prairie View Elementary School without ever having to go on a road,” Detweiler continued.

As well as a community pool, basketball court, pickleball, and event space for live music. A full presentation is going before city council on April 17.

If approved, development would break ground in September.

