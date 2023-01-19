Celebrating National Popcorn Day at the Savory Kernel

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - You may like it sweet, or you may like it salty.

No matter how you enjoy your popcorn, January 19 is the day to indulge because it is National Popcorn Day!

16 Morning News Now stopped by The Savory Kernel to celebrate.

The family-owned granger business is also celebrating their five-year anniversary.

And with nearly a hundred unique flavors, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from.

For National Popcorn Day, The Savory Kernel is offering giveaways, discounts and more.

The store is located at 109 E University Drive in Granger.

To learn more, visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.