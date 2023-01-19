Celebrating National Popcorn Day at the Savory Kernel

Celebrating National Popcorn Day at the Savory Kernel
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - You may like it sweet, or you may like it salty.

No matter how you enjoy your popcorn, January 19 is the day to indulge because it is National Popcorn Day!

16 Morning News Now stopped by The Savory Kernel to celebrate.

The family-owned granger business is also celebrating their five-year anniversary.

And with nearly a hundred unique flavors, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from.

For National Popcorn Day, The Savory Kernel is offering giveaways, discounts and more.

The store is located at 109 E University Drive in Granger.

To learn more, visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McClaude Bridges Jr.
Formal charges filed in attack, robbery outside University Park Mall
Notre Dame announces 2023 football schedule
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on one of its private jets.
Netflix hiring private jet flight attendant with salary of up to $385,000
In April 2016, a second-grade teacher at Wilson School took her kids on a bathroom break when...
Former Wilson Elementary teacher receives $600K in civil suit

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Rain to snow to close out the week
Last Republican to win South Bend Mayor’s election was 1967
Last Republican to win South Bend Mayor’s election was 1967
Washington Girls Basketball beats Ft. Wayne Northrop 70-42.
Washington Girls Basketball beats Ft. Wayne Northrop 70-42