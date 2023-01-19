Bill aims to codify the ‘breaded tenderloin’ as official state sandwich

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - At least one hungry Hoosier is working hard to correct what must be a loophole!

State Senator Andy Zay is introducing Senate Bill 322. It would codify something near and dear to many of our hearts... and tastebuds!

That’s right; it would designate the breaded tenderloin as the official state sandwich of Indiana.

Hard to believe it hasn’t already been done!

