Bill aims to codify the ‘breaded tenderloin’ as official state sandwich
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - At least one hungry Hoosier is working hard to correct what must be a loophole!
State Senator Andy Zay is introducing Senate Bill 322. It would codify something near and dear to many of our hearts... and tastebuds!
That’s right; it would designate the breaded tenderloin as the official state sandwich of Indiana.
Hard to believe it hasn’t already been done!
