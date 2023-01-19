2 arrested after multi-county chase begins in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were arrested after leading police on a chase that spanned three counties in northwest Indiana on Wednesday.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies attempted to stop a vehicle just after 11:15 a.m. on the Indiana Toll Road near the 46-mile marker for speeding. The vehicle didn’t stop, which led to a chase.

Police say the vehicle evaded officers by exiting and reentering the toll road periodically as it continued to travel west toward Chicago. The chase continued through Porter County and into Lake County before the vehicle exited the toll road for good in Gary.

Police say the vehicle eventually crashed into a broken utility pole at the intersection of Washington Street and 8th Street in Gary. That’s when the driver of the vehicle ran away, but the passenger stayed. The driver was captured by police a short distance away.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Lontre Smith of Lauderhill, Fla., and his passenger, identified as 30-year-old Sian Gledhill of Phoenixville, Pa., were taken to the hospital for medical clearance before being taken to the LaPorte County Jail.

Smith was arrested for resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated, and reckless driving. He is being held on a $755 cash-only bond.

Gledhill was determined to be a wanted person by authorities in Chester County, Pa., for five active arrest warrants for fraud related offenses. She is being held without bond as she awaits extradition back to Pennsylvania.

