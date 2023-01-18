Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say

Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.
Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.(Baltimore County Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (Gray News) – A woman in Maryland died in a house fire Monday that was caused by her electric blanket, officials said.

Baltimore County police identified the woman as 61-year-old Kim Marie Wilson.

Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived, neighbors told them someone was possibly inside the home.

Firefighters found Wilson on the second floor, rescued her and immediately began CPR. She was taken to Northwest Hospital where she died.

Investigators determined a malfunctioning electric blanket caused the fire.

The only heat in the house was from electric space heaters and an electric blanket, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim of alleged sexual battery, robbery at UP Mall speaks out
In April 2016, a second-grade teacher at Wilson School took her kids on a bathroom break when...
Former Wilson Elementary teacher receives $600K in civil suit
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4

Latest News

FILE - A shopper carries bags down Fifth Avenue on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York.
December retail sales fall 1.1% as inflation takes a toll
Sister André poses for a portrait at the Sainte Catherine Laboure care home in Toulon, southern...
World’s oldest known person, French nun, dies at 118
FILE - A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass.
Bank of America customers say Zelle transfers missing from accounts
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of...
Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000