Wednesday’s Child: Naliyha’s next role

(WNDU) - There’s a huge need for more foster parents in both Indiana and Michigan. And there’s a huge need for parents who are willing to adopt foster children. Grant Me Hope sent us the story of 13-year-old Naliyha in hopes of connecting her with a forever family.

Naliyha can only be described as a drama queen, and not in a bad way! No, this kid loves performing arts; acting, dancing, singing, you name it.

“I want to be an actor when I grow up,” said Naliyha. “All I know is that acting seems very fun.”

She looks forward to attending a school with a very active performing arts program.

“I’m really looking forward to taking theater or drama in high school, then there’s also arts and drama schools, so stuff like that,” said Naliyha.

This creative kid is also good at fine arts. Her favorite thing to draw is anime.

“You cannot keep a pencil and a piece of paper out of my hands,” said Naliyha.

Naliyha looks forward to living in a new home with a family that will support her and keep her safe.

“I want a family that’s accepting I want them to be understanding,” said Naliyha. “A nice neighborhood where I don’t have to worry about leaving my house. All I really care about is having food, water, clothes, people, and school.”

Naliyha is competitive at Monopoly and has a pretty good record of wins. She likes sports too. Volleyball and track are her favorites.

If you would like to learn more about Naliyha, click below for the link to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

