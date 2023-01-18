South Bend restaurants dealing with increasing egg prices

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You really want to pay attention to that budget, especially with egg prices continuing to climb.

But it’s not just affecting the price you pay at the store. Some local restaurants are feeling the pinch too.

The owner of South Bend’s Early Bird Eatery, Mike Stone, told 16 News Now his restaurant gets its eggs from a local farm, and that’s helped Early Bird avoid the price issues... until recently.

“With that cold snap that hit not too long ago, [our supplier] saw a decrease in his production of eggs, so I’ve had to supplement by ordering from the big suppliers, and they’re more than double the price, so yeah it’s affecting us quite a bit,” Stone explained.

But Stone says Early Bird Eatery is eating that increased price, so it won’t have to pass on higher prices to its customers.

