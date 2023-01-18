South Bend Cubs single game tickets go on sale March 8

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Single game tickets for the South Bend Cubs’ upcoming season at Four Winds Field will go on sale on March 8 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices for the 2023 season are as follows:

Field box tickets are $12 in advance and $13 on the day of the game

Dugout box tickets are $14 in advance and $15 on the day of the game

Lawn tickets (which are only available once the seating bowl has sold out) are $9 in advance and $10 on the day of the game

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets online at SouthBendCubs.com and use the mobile ticketing option. However, tickets will also be available at the Four Winds Field Box Office or by calling (574) 235-9988. The box office will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on March 8.

Opening Day for the South Bend Cubs is set for April 11 against the Beloit Sky Carp.

