South Bend Cubs single game tickets go on sale March 8

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Single game tickets for the South Bend Cubs’ upcoming season at Four Winds Field will go on sale on March 8 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices for the 2023 season are as follows:

  • Field box tickets are $12 in advance and $13 on the day of the game
  • Dugout box tickets are $14 in advance and $15 on the day of the game
  • Lawn tickets (which are only available once the seating bowl has sold out) are $9 in advance and $10 on the day of the game

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets online at SouthBendCubs.com and use the mobile ticketing option. However, tickets will also be available at the Four Winds Field Box Office or by calling (574) 235-9988. The box office will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on March 8.

Opening Day for the South Bend Cubs is set for April 11 against the Beloit Sky Carp.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Miles leads No. 7 Notre Dame to 70-58 win over Syracuse

Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST
|
By The Associated Press
Olivia Miles scored 13 of her game-high 23 points during the second half of No. 7 Notre Dame’s 70-58 victory over Syracuse on Sunday.

High School

Penn girls wrestling wins 6th team state title in 7 years

Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
The Penn Kingsmen are state champions once again!

Notre Dame

Notre Dame shut out by Minnesota 3-0 in series finale

Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame was unable to find the back of the net despite outshooting Minnesota 38-24 on the night.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame ties Minnesota 2-2, picks up extra point in shootout

Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Ryder Rolston found the back of the net and Ryan Bischel shut out the Gophers in the shootout to give Notre Dame an extra point in the Big Ten conference standings.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Irish unable to maintain lead in 78-73 loss at Syracuse

Updated: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Syracuse closed the game on a 24-10 scoring run to steal the victory from the Irish, who remain winless in road games this season.

High School

ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Jan. 13, 2023

Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!

Sports

No. 7 Irish dominate Demon Deacons 86-47

Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Their effort was led by a career night from junior forward Maddy Westbeld, who finished with 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Notre Dame

Blue-Gold Game to be played on April 22, airing exclusively on Peacock

Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.

News

LaVille High School bowling team advances to regionals

Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
It has been nearly a decade since LaVille High School fielded a bowling team and now the Lancers are headed to regionals.

High School

Marian’s Nevaeh Foster reaches 2,000 points for high school career

Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Foster scored her 2,000th career point on a free throw, becoming the third player in St. Joseph County history to reach the mark.