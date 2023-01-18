Salvation Army of Elkhart raises over $535K during holiday campaign

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Salvation Army of Elkhart has met and exceeded its half-a-million-dollar goal for its “Christmas Campaign” over the holidays.

The Salvation Army has raised a grand total of $535,541!

Because of the generous donations, hundreds of adults and kids received Christmas gifts, toys, food, shoes, backpacks, and baskets. But it’s not over, as the campaign continues through the month of January!

“The more that is received, the more persons in our local service area can be helped now and throughout the year ahead.,” said Ron Sherck, Development Director with the Salvation Army. “Thanks to the generosity of our multitude of givers and mission partners, we are able to provide people tools needed to help rebuild dignity and renew hope.”

The Salvation Army thanks all those who helped make that possible this year.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.