Salvation Army of Elkhart raises over $535K during holiday campaign

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Salvation Army of Elkhart has met and exceeded its half-a-million-dollar goal for its “Christmas Campaign” over the holidays.

The Salvation Army has raised a grand total of $535,541!

Because of the generous donations, hundreds of adults and kids received Christmas gifts, toys, food, shoes, backpacks, and baskets. But it’s not over, as the campaign continues through the month of January!

“The more that is received, the more persons in our local service area can be helped now and throughout the year ahead.,” said Ron Sherck, Development Director with the Salvation Army. “Thanks to the generosity of our multitude of givers and mission partners, we are able to provide people tools needed to help rebuild dignity and renew hope.”

The Salvation Army thanks all those who helped make that possible this year.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim of alleged sexual battery, robbery at UP Mall speaks out
In April 2016, a second-grade teacher at Wilson School took her kids on a bathroom break when...
Former Wilson Elementary teacher receives $600K in civil suit
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4

Latest News

Salvation Army of Elkhart raises $535,541 for holiday season
Salvation Army of Elkhart raises $535,541 for holiday season
Resolution tabled that would abolish Board of Voter Registration
Resolution tabled that would abolish Board of Voter Registration
Michiana high school basketball highlights 1/17
Michiana high school basketball highlights 1/17
Emergency crews treat fire at Fairplain Apartments in Benton Township.
Emergency crews treat fire at Fairplain Apartments in Benton Township