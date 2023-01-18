Resolution tabled that would abolish Board of Voter Registration

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioners tabled a resolution Tuesday night that would put the Board of Voter Registration under the control of the county clerk.

Currently the chairs of both the Republican and Democratic party each appoint a board member.

Commissioners said this resolution would “help increase transparency” and would “save money.”

They also said workers would be made up of both political parties.

“If the workers will handle both voter registration and other duties, how will you assure that other duties will not interfere with the efficient and effective processing of voter registration forms and sufficient interaction and accessibility to voters and voter registration volunteers?” asked Elizabeth Bennion with the South Bend League of Women Voters.

The resolution also states that if employees amount to an odd number, the clerk can choose any employee regardless of political affiliation to fill the remaining position.

“Why not maintain an even number of Republicans and Democrats to remove the appearance of partisan biased and decision making,” said Bennion.

“Will be truly bipartisan as they have been forever,” said a resident.

Residents and community leaders asked commissioners to delay the vote.

“To be honest, I have no position on this resolution at this time, but there are just so many outstanding questions that I feel like the public is owed,” said South Bend Common Council member Rachel Tomas Morgan.

“The decision to move voter registration into the clerk’s office is too rushed,” said another resident.

“What opportunities have the public been given for public input about this important change. While you certainly can make this change tonight, should you do it now?,” said Bennion.

“Some good questions that should be answered, that’s what we do, or at least what I do, as government officials...That’s why we delayed it a week to answer as many questions as we can,” said St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter.

