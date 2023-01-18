Rep. Yakym ‘on the road’ for 2nd District tour

(WNDU) - Indiana Rep. Rudy Yakym is on the road for a tour of his district — the Indiana 2nd Congressional District.

Yakym was in Rochester on Wednesday morning for a tour of the Modern Materials Facility.

On Thursday, he will be in Knox for a tour of the Starke County Initiative for Lifelong Learning (SCILL) Center.

His final stop will be at the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic in Mishawaka on Friday.

Yakym was elected back in November to succeed the late Rep. Walorski, who died in a car crash last August with two of her staffers.

