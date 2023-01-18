Party leaders react to ISP investigation results on County Clerk Rita Glenn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police cleared former St. Joseph County Clerk Rita Glenn of any wrongdoing after she was accused of tampering with absentee ballots during the May Primary Election.

This issue returned to the spotlight right before the general election in November.

16 News Now spoke with Democrat and Republican party leaders here in St. Joseph County to hear if they agree with the state police findings or if they still have questions.

Democrats say they never had any doubts that the outcome of this investigation would find that Rita Glenn hadn’t done anything wrong, while Republicans admit that their keyholder for the absentee ballot room made a mistake.

The state police investigation maintained what Democrats had been claiming ever since this issue resurfaced last October, that Republican Ben Horvath is the one at fault for not being available and not assigning someone to carry out his duties when Glenn needed to access ballot rooms in May.

St. Joseph County Commission President Carl Baxmeyer agreed with the report saying Horvath made a mistake and that he should have notified another member of his party that he wouldn’t be available.

“It was a mistake, clearly,” Baxmeyer said. “He should have notified somebody that he was not going to be available that morning. He failed to do that, and that was an error on his part. There’s no doubt about that.”

Even though Glenn was never charged, democrats say this investigation still had a negative impact on their party after this video was featured in Republican ad campaigns, making several claims that are no longer valid with what we know now.

Security footage and claims against Glenn and her office were a focal point in political ads for current St. Joseph County Clerk, Republican Amy Rolfes, during the election cycle. It’s since been removed from Rolfes’ social media channels.

County Democratic Party Chair Diana Hess told 16 News Now that these unfounded claims could have had a profound impact on the results of the County Clerk’s race.

“I think it really was a problem and Rita had impeccable integrity and served honorably and was a hard worker in the county for many years and to have her integrity questioned that way was very hurtful,” Hess said.

As for Baxmeyer, he now has answers to this question he posed back in October when the video first surfaced.

“What exactly occurred the night before the election when the documents were disposed of when we were told there were no ballots in the room that are clearly contradicted by this new video?” Baxmeyer had asked.

That video is contradicted by the findings from this investigation that there weren’t actually any ballots in that room when the video was recorded. It actually shows Glenn disposing of end-of-roll papers from the voting machines, not ballots.

The facts not only found Glenn wasn’t part of any wrongdoing but also that Republican Keyholder Ben Horvath is the one at fault for not being available to open the Republican lock.

While Hess says an apology is in order, Baxmeyer disagreed.

“It’s procedural,” Baxmeyer said. “Look, you’re a public figure, questions are raised and you need to be prepared for tough questions. Certainly all of us who hold office are ready for that.”

Baxmeyer said the county was prepared to do their own independent investigation into Glenn, but that was never initiated and they only retained a law firm to monitor the progress of this investigation.

To read the full investigation documents, click here.

