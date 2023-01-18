Notre Dame announces 2023 football schedule

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame football team released its schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday morning.

The season kicks off on Aug. 26 against Navy in Dublin, Ireland. Notre Dame’s home slate in 2023 includes Tennessee State, Central Michigan, Ohio State, USC, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest.

The entire schedule is listed below. Home games are listed in bold. Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 — vs. Navy (in Dublin, Ireland)

Sept. 2 — Tennessee State

Sept. 9 — at NC State

Sept. 16 — Central Michigan

Sept. 23 — Ohio State

Sept. 30 — at Duke

Oct. 7 — at Louisville

Oct. 14 — USC

Oct. 21 — BYE WEEK

Oct. 28 — Pittsburgh

Nov. 4 — at Clemson

Nov. 11 — BYE WEEK

Nov. 18 — Wake Forest

Nov. 25 — at Stanford

