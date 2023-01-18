Notre Dame announces 2023 football schedule
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame football team released its schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday morning.
The season kicks off on Aug. 26 against Navy in Dublin, Ireland. Notre Dame’s home slate in 2023 includes Tennessee State, Central Michigan, Ohio State, USC, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest.
The entire schedule is listed below. Home games are listed in bold. Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 — vs. Navy (in Dublin, Ireland)
Sept. 2 — Tennessee State
Sept. 9 — at NC State
Sept. 16 — Central Michigan
Sept. 23 — Ohio State
Sept. 30 — at Duke
Oct. 7 — at Louisville
Oct. 14 — USC
Oct. 21 — BYE WEEK
Oct. 28 — Pittsburgh
Nov. 4 — at Clemson
Nov. 11 — BYE WEEK
Nov. 18 — Wake Forest
Nov. 25 — at Stanford
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.