Michigan officials working to expand protections for state’s election workers

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss how to make sure elections are secure and that every eligible vote is counted.

During the press conference, Benson said she would like to see state senators and representatives pass laws that increase the penalty for someone who threatens or harasses an election worker.

Benson, along with members of the Michigan House and Senate, said that they will also hold those who mislead voters about their rights, petitions they may be signing, and the security of their vote accountable for their actions.

Meanwhile, officials said they would also introduce bills that would provide townships and cities with enough money to make sure their elections run smoothly.

