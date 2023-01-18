Michigan officials working to expand protections for state’s election workers

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss how to make sure elections are secure and that every eligible vote is counted.

During the press conference, Benson said she would like to see state senators and representatives pass laws that increase the penalty for someone who threatens or harasses an election worker.

Benson, along with members of the Michigan House and Senate, said that they will also hold those who mislead voters about their rights, petitions they may be signing, and the security of their vote accountable for their actions.

Meanwhile, officials said they would also introduce bills that would provide townships and cities with enough money to make sure their elections run smoothly.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In April 2016, a second-grade teacher at Wilson School took her kids on a bathroom break when...
Former Wilson Elementary teacher receives $600K in civil suit
ISP: 3 Illinois women arrested for drugs, fake money after driving ‘too slow’ on Indiana Toll Road
Tyler Crawford
South Bend man arrested after leading police on 2 chases, throwing gun and drugs out window
Family members of the victims have released a statement after a house fire claimed the lives of...
Family members of victims release statement after deadly fire in Fremont
Victim of alleged sexual battery, robbery at UP Mall speaks out

Latest News

A coalition of leaders from Michigan organizations came together on Tuesday to discuss a report...
Michigan leaders worry electric vehicles could impact state’s road funding
Security changes go into effect at County-City Building.
Security changes go into effect at County-City Building
ISP: Rita Glenn upheld election duty in ballot investigation.
ISP: Rita Glenn upheld election duty in ballot investigation
BH community Roar
Benton Harbor Area Schools launch ‘Community Roar’