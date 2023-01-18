Michigan leaders worry electric vehicles could impact state’s road funding

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan leaders are sounding the alarm about electric vehicles.

A coalition of leaders from Michigan organizations came together on Tuesday to discuss a new report by Anderson Economic Group on the impact electric vehicles will have on road funding.

Those who drive electric cars pay only 70 to 80 percent of the costs paid by other drivers, putting the burden of repairing Michigan’s roads on non-electric vehicle drivers.

Plus, road taxes are built into the price of gas — meaning electric vehicle drivers can avoid paying it.

The report also anticipated that electric cars could represent 15 to 25 percent of new car sales in Michigan by 2023, which could result in a $95 million shortfall in funds.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.