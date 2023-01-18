Michiana high school hoops 1/17
IHSAA Boys Scores
Concord 59, Elkhart 46
Kankakee Valley 74, Knox 63
Marian 46, Culver Academies 34
Mishawaka 83, SB Clay 62
NorthWood 66, SB St. Joseph 37
Penn 85, Northridge 42
Bi-County Tournament - Round 1
Triton 43, Bremen 42
John Glenn 69, New Prairie 43
Argos 43, Culver 39
LaVille 68, Oregon-Davis 28
IHSAA Girls Scores
Culver Academies 61, Michigan City 35
Jimtown 54, Goshen 51
Marian 58, NorthWood 45
Mishawaka 55, SB Adams 51
North Judson 59, Pioneer 52
Plymouth 65, Winamac 31
SB Clay 44, SB Career 25
Bi-County Tournament - Round 1
Bremen 57, Triton 44
New Prairie 47, John Glenn 28
Argos 38, Culver 33
LaVille 47, Oregon-Davis 28
MHSAA Boys Scores
Parchment 45, Berrien Springs 43
Kalamazoo Central 49, Lakeshore 25
Lawton 47, Dowagiac 39
Niles 60, Vicksburg 34
St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake 53, New Buffalo 37
Three Oaks River Valley 49, St. Joseph MI Lutheran 41
Plainwell 57, Three Rivers 50
MHSAA Girls Scores
Berrien Springs 50, Parchment 25
Edwardsburg 44, Paw Paw 41
Plainwell 64, Three Rivers 42
Battle Creek Lakeview 42, St. Joseph (MI) 29
St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake 32, New Buffalo 17
Kalamazoo Central 69. Lakeshore 55
St. Joseph MI Lutheran 39, Three Oaks River Valley 27
Vicksburg 80, Niles 16
Watervliet 49, Martin 27
