Michiana high school hoops 1/17

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

IHSAA Boys Scores

Concord 59, Elkhart 46

Kankakee Valley 74, Knox 63

Marian 46, Culver Academies 34

Mishawaka 83, SB Clay 62

NorthWood 66, SB St. Joseph 37

Penn 85, Northridge 42

Bi-County Tournament - Round 1

Triton 43, Bremen 42

John Glenn 69, New Prairie 43

Argos 43, Culver 39

LaVille 68, Oregon-Davis 28

IHSAA Girls Scores

Culver Academies 61, Michigan City 35

Jimtown 54, Goshen 51

Marian 58, NorthWood 45

Mishawaka 55, SB Adams 51

North Judson 59, Pioneer 52

Plymouth 65, Winamac 31

SB Clay 44, SB Career 25

Bi-County Tournament - Round 1

Bremen 57, Triton 44

New Prairie 47, John Glenn 28

Argos 38, Culver 33

LaVille 47, Oregon-Davis 28

MHSAA Boys Scores

Parchment 45, Berrien Springs 43

Kalamazoo Central 49, Lakeshore 25

Lawton 47, Dowagiac 39

Niles 60, Vicksburg 34

St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake 53, New Buffalo 37

Three Oaks River Valley 49, St. Joseph MI Lutheran 41

Plainwell 57, Three Rivers 50

MHSAA Girls Scores

Berrien Springs 50, Parchment 25

Edwardsburg 44, Paw Paw 41

Plainwell 64, Three Rivers 42

Battle Creek Lakeview 42, St. Joseph (MI) 29

St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake 32, New Buffalo 17

Kalamazoo Central 69. Lakeshore 55

St. Joseph MI Lutheran 39, Three Oaks River Valley 27

Vicksburg 80, Niles 16

Watervliet 49, Martin 27

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.