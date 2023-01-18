Michiana high school hoops 1/17

By Matt Loch
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

IHSAA Boys Scores

Concord 59, Elkhart 46

Kankakee Valley 74, Knox 63

Marian 46, Culver Academies 34

Mishawaka 83, SB Clay 62

NorthWood 66, SB St. Joseph 37

Penn 85, Northridge 42

Bi-County Tournament - Round 1

Triton 43, Bremen 42

John Glenn 69, New Prairie 43

Argos 43, Culver 39

LaVille 68, Oregon-Davis 28

IHSAA Girls Scores

Culver Academies 61, Michigan City 35

Jimtown 54, Goshen 51

Marian 58, NorthWood 45

Mishawaka 55, SB Adams 51

North Judson 59, Pioneer 52

Plymouth 65, Winamac 31

SB Clay 44, SB Career 25

Bi-County Tournament - Round 1

Bremen 57, Triton 44

New Prairie 47, John Glenn 28

Argos 38, Culver 33

LaVille 47, Oregon-Davis 28

MHSAA Boys Scores

Parchment 45, Berrien Springs 43

Kalamazoo Central 49, Lakeshore 25

Lawton 47, Dowagiac 39

Niles 60, Vicksburg 34

St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake 53, New Buffalo 37

Three Oaks River Valley 49, St. Joseph MI Lutheran 41

Plainwell 57, Three Rivers 50

MHSAA Girls Scores

Berrien Springs 50, Parchment 25

Edwardsburg 44, Paw Paw 41

Plainwell 64, Three Rivers 42

Battle Creek Lakeview 42, St. Joseph (MI) 29

St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake 32, New Buffalo 17

Kalamazoo Central 69. Lakeshore 55

St. Joseph MI Lutheran 39, Three Oaks River Valley 27

Vicksburg 80, Niles 16

Watervliet 49, Martin 27

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim of alleged sexual battery, robbery at UP Mall speaks out
In April 2016, a second-grade teacher at Wilson School took her kids on a bathroom break when...
Former Wilson Elementary teacher receives $600K in civil suit
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4

Latest News

South Bend Cubs single game tickets go on sale March 8
Miles leads No. 7 Notre Dame to 70-58 win over Syracuse
Penn girls wrestling wins 6th team state title in 7 years
Notre Dame shut out by Minnesota 3-0 in series finale