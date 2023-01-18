Man formally charged in connection with attack, robbery outside University Park Mall

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Formal charges have been filed in a sexual battery and robbery case that reportedly happened outside of University Mall last weekend.

16 News Now previously spoke with the victim, who identified herself as Ariana Simms of Elkhart. She told 16 News Now that she was in the parking lot of the mall with her 4-year-old daughter on Sunday, Jan. 15, when she says a man pulled up next to her, grabbed her, took her money and credit cards, snatched her keys, and allegedly threatened to kill her.

On Wednesday morning, formal charges were filed against the suspect who police identified as 66-year-old McClaude Bridges Jr. of South Bend. Those charges are armed robbery and sexual battery.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were called on Sunday to the parking lot of University Park Mall on reports of a robbery that had just happened.

Simms told police she was attempting to remove her daughter from her car seat when Bridges exited a nearby vehicle and approached her. Simms said Bridges held a large kitchen knife to her side and told her to get back into her car before he demanded money from her.

Simms gave him a credit card and cash, then apologized for not being able to give him more. According to the report, Bridges then proceeded to touch her inappropriately while asking her if she was “really sorry.”

Afterwards, the report says Bridges told Simms to get into the backseat and cover herself with a blanket. That’s when Simms was able to escape from the vehicle with her daughter through the rear passenger side door. Bridges also ran from the vehicle and left his vehicle behind.

According to the affidavit, Bridges turned himself in to the South Bend Police Department later that day. He was transferred to the Mishawaka Police Department, where he told police that he attempted to a rob a woman in the University Mall parking lot.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Bridges will be arraigned on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The probable cause affidavit is available in its entirety below.

***WARNING: SOME VIEWERS MIGHT FIND SOME OF THESE DETAILS DISTURBING***

