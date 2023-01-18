Local groomer teaches pet CPR & First Aid

Learning pet CPR & First Aid
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A local groomer is making sure pet owners are prepared if their pet has a health emergency.

Lara Latshaw, the owner of Gordon’s Grooming in Granger, teaches pet CPR and first aid classes.

It’s something she says everyone needs to learn, whether you’re a pet owner or not.

“You never know when you’re going to have an emergency and it’s better to know what to do, what options you have,” Latshaw said. “I’ve actually had to do CPR before, and it’s been successful. And I was so thankful to know what to do with an emergency.”

If you’re interested in taking a pet CPR or first aid class, you can learn more information by clicking here or by calling (574) 612-3524.

