Irish drop to 1-7 in ACC play after home loss to Florida State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team saw its struggles in conference play continue on Tuesday night, as the Fighting Irish lost to the visiting Florida State Seminoles 84-71 at Purcell Pavilion.

The Irish (9-10, 1-7 ACC), who have lost five of their last six games, rallied from two separate 24-point deficits, but were ultimately unable to take the lead from the Seminoles (6-13, 4-4 ACC) in either rally.

Marcus Hammond had five 3-pointers and a season-high 19 points to lead Notre Dame on offense. It’s the second straight game that Hammond has led the team in scoring.

Trey Wertz scored 15 points, while JJ Starling and Dane Goodwin scored 12 and 11, respectively.

Notre Dame hosts Boston College at Purcell Pavilion on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.