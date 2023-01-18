Indiana lawmakers consider longer ‘cooling off period’ for people arrested for alleged domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR/WNDU) - A bill is being considered in the Indiana Legislature that calls for a longer “cooling off” period for those accused of domestic violence.

Currently, the law allows for a defendant to be held for eight hours. But according to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, advocates for domestic violence victims want to increase that to 24 hours to give victims time to make plans.

Senate Bill 158 would increase the holding period. Advocates also say it gives police and the courts more time to look at the case.

“Allow them to look at the history of the relationship and, maybe the history of this individual, and say, ‘Is this a person who poses an additional threat, an elevated risk to safety?’” said Caryn Burton, who is with the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

According to the most recent numbers compiled by the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, 72 people died in domestic violence incidents in Indiana.

The bill also tries to keep guns out of the hands of more people who could be considered serious violent felons. It adds attempted murder, strangulation, and human trafficking to the list of crimes that are considered a serious violent felony that would prevent someone from owning a gun.

