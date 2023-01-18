Indiana Chamber calls for focus on economic development at legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The Indiana Legislature is two weeks into its 2023 session with a large list of bills to consider.

Among them are several measures that would impact the state’s LGBTQ community, including a bill that seeks to restrict health care professionals from providing gender transition care for minors and another proposal that would stop schools from requiring students and staff to use a pronoun or name that does not align with someone’s biological sex.

But the Indiana Chamber of Commerce is calling on lawmakers to instead focus most of their time on other bills.

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep these important education, workforce development, and economic development issues and opportunities that we have to get better front and center and try to drive them to spend their time there as much as possible and less or little time on these other issues so that those issues don’t suck the air out of the room like they tended to do in the 2022 short session,” says Indiana Chamber President/CEO Kevin Brinegar.

The Indiana Chamber wants legislators to prioritize bills that will make Indiana more competitive in the national and global economy. The Chamber also wants legislators to find more ways for the state to grow its own talent and increase career readiness.

