Emergency crews treat fire at Fairplain Apartments in Benton Township

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were hospitalized after an apartment fire in Benton Township on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the Fairplain Village Apartments around 8:30 p.m. for a fire. According to Benton Township Fire Department officials, the fire happened on the third floor of the complex. Residents attempted to jump out windows to the ground, but firefighters were able to quickly arrive on scene, so residents could climb down ladders safely out of the complex.

Two residents have been taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey told 16 News Now that three units were affected with significant damage around the fire’s origin.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

