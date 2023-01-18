Coalition demands action on gun violence in Michigan

(WNDU) - Gun violence survivors and community leaders across the state of Michigan are calling for an end to gun violence.

On Wednesday morning, leaders with the End Gun Violence in Michigan coalition called on the state legislature to enact stricter gun laws within the first 100 days of the new session.

“This is really personal to me,” said Rep. Brenda Carter of Michigan’s 29th District. “On July 28, 2007, my nephew Randy was walking in his neighborhood and was gunned down. I got the call from my sister, she was hysterical. Her child was dead. A bright artist — potential artist — gunned down in the prime of his life.”

Now that the new legislature has a majority of members who favor gun reform, the End Gun Violence Michigan coalition is hoping they’ll move as quickly as possible to get measures passed including:

Safe storage laws

Universal background checks for all firearm purchases

Domestic abuser firearm restrictions

Extreme risk protection orders

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.