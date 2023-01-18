Coalition demands action on gun violence in Michigan

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Gun violence survivors and community leaders across the state of Michigan are calling for an end to gun violence.

On Wednesday morning, leaders with the End Gun Violence in Michigan coalition called on the state legislature to enact stricter gun laws within the first 100 days of the new session.

“This is really personal to me,” said Rep. Brenda Carter of Michigan’s 29th District. “On July 28, 2007, my nephew Randy was walking in his neighborhood and was gunned down. I got the call from my sister, she was hysterical. Her child was dead. A bright artist — potential artist — gunned down in the prime of his life.”

Now that the new legislature has a majority of members who favor gun reform, the End Gun Violence Michigan coalition is hoping they’ll move as quickly as possible to get measures passed including:

  • Safe storage laws
  • Universal background checks for all firearm purchases
  • Domestic abuser firearm restrictions
  • Extreme risk protection orders

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim of alleged sexual battery, robbery at UP Mall speaks out
In April 2016, a second-grade teacher at Wilson School took her kids on a bathroom break when...
Former Wilson Elementary teacher receives $600K in civil suit
McClaude Bridges Jr.
Formal charges filed in attack, robbery outside University Park Mall
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’

Latest News

Rep. Yakym ‘on the road’ for 2nd District tour
K-9 Nellie retires after over nine years of service to the Cass County Sheriff's Office
Cass Co. K-9 Nellie the Bloodhound retires
Indiana lawmakers consider longer 'cooling off period' for people arrested for alleged domestic...
Indiana lawmakers consider longer ‘cooling off period’ for people arrested for alleged domestic violence
Rita Glenn: No charges filed
Notre Dame's 2023 Football Schedule