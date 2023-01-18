Benton Township pastor bound over on criminal sexual conduct charge

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Township pastor has been bound over for trial on a criminal sexual conduct charge.

Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say the alleged incident took place in June 2018 in Benton Harbor between Carlton Lynch, senior pastor of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, and a 41-year-old woman.

According to the police report, the victim told police that Lynch had come to her place of business and grabbed her buttocks with both hands while he was on his way out.

She said she pushed him away and he stopped touching her, but then he asked her, “How much would it cost for this to go away?”  She says he offered her $20.

Lynch told The Herald-Palladium that he is innocent and that the charges against him should be dismissed. He also told the HP he is still the pastor of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.

Lynch’s trial is set for May 16-19.

