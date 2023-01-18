Benton Harbor not increasing number of marijuana retailers in city

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The number of marijuana retail licenses in Benton Harbor will remain at six.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, city commissioners were considering increasing the number of retail licenses to nine during their meeting on Tuesday. However, some commissioners said they were afraid that nine would be too many.

Had it been approved, the ordinance would have increased the number of Class C growers licenses from four to eight and the number of consumption centers from one to six.

Meanwhile, some commissioners argued that the city needs grocery stores, restaurants, and other retail stores as opposed to more marijuana stores.

Right now, three of the six marijuana retail stores in Benton Harbor are open.

